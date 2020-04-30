NASDAQ: ALGN Investor Notice: Deadline on May 01, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Align Technology, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/30/2020 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 01, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN).



Investors who purchased shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 01, 2020. NASDAQ: ALGN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) common shares between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019, the defendants made numerous materially misleading statements emphasizing the growth and performance of the Company's operations in China, the Company's most valuable market after the United States, that these statements included describing the "huge market opportunity" and "tremendous growth . . . in China, in particular," and characterizing the Company's increasing presence in China as "a big hit with our Chinese customers", that these and other statements were materially false and misleading because they exaggerated the Company's performance in China and omitted to disclose material declines in Chinese demand for the Company's products and the deteriorating sentiment of consumers in China towards the Company's products, and that as a result of defendants' false statements and/or omissions, the price of Align common stock was artificially inflated to a high of more than $330 per share between April 24, 2019 and July 24, 2019.



Those who purchased shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.