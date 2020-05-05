NASDAQ: ALLK Shareholder Notice: Deadline on May 11, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Allakos Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on May 11, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK).



Investors who purchased shares of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 11, 2020. NASDAQ: ALLK stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) common shares between August 5, 2019 and December 17, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between August 5, 2019 and December 17, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: The Company's ENIGMA Trial for its flagship drug, AK002, was poorly designed, that Allakos cherrypicked timeframes and to engineer results for the ENIGMA trial, that Allakos used superficial endpoints in the ENIGMA Trial relative to FDA guidance, that Allakos misrepresented the number of adverse incidents that occurred during the ENIGMA Trial, that the ENIGMA Trial was not well-controlled, that Allakos failed to report key data from the ENIGMA Trial, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Allakos' business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



