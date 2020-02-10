NASDAQ: AMAG Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/10/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Waltham MA based AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapeutics for maternal and women's health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. On October 29, 2019, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced that the Food and Drug Administration's ("FDA") Bone, Reproductive and Urologic Drugs Advisory Committee had voted 16-0 that the Company's confirmatory study, Trial 003, failed to demonstrate the effectiveness of AMAG's Makena product in reducing the risk of preterm births in women with histories of singleton spontaneous preterm birth. The FDA committee also voted 13-3 that the clinical data (Trials 002 and 003) in the Company's application failed to demonstrate substantial evidence of effectiveness. Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(NASDAQ: AMAG) declined from $$13.33 per share on October 29, 2019 to as low as $8.92 per share on November 6, 2019.



Then, on January 9, 2020, AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. disclosed plans to divest its Intrarosa and Vyleesi products in order to lower operating expenses. Concurrently, AMAG announced that William Heiden would step down as AMAG's President and Chief Executive Officer following the appointment of a successor by the Company's Board of Directors.



Shares of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) declined from $$12.79 per share on December 26, 2019 to as low as $8.99 per share on January 30, 2020.



