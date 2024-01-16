NASDAQ: AMLX Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cambridge, MA based Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases.



On November 9, 2023, Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced 3Q 2023 results, including 3Q GAAP earnings-per-share, missing consensus estimates by $0.12. On an earnings call the same day, management stated that the number of new patients starting treatment with its approved drug Relyvrio for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (a/k/a Lou Gehrig's Disease) was "steady" despite the increase in "discontinuations" of treatment after six months. An ISI analyst questioned the Company's claim specifically noting that his math suggested otherwise and that Amylyx had blocked analysts from seeing Relyvrio prescription data in the summer of this year. The same analyst also stated that, "[k]nowing that [Amylyx's] stock had underperformed in 2023 already, management could have communicated the discontinuations dynamic much earlier."



Shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMLX) declined from $41.93 per share on January 30, 2023, to as low as $11.82 per share on November 16, 2023.



