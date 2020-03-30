NASDAQ: AOSL Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/30/2020 -- An investor, who purchased NASDAQ: AOSL shares, filed a lawsuit against Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited over alleged Securities Laws violations.



Investors who purchased shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: May 18, 2020. NASDAQ: AOSL investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On February 5, 2020, post-market, Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited announced its financial results for the second fiscal quarter of 2020. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited also disclosed that the U.S. Department of Justice "recently commenced an investigation into the Company's compliance with export control regulations relating to certain business transactions with Huawei and its affiliates ('Huawei')" and that "[i]n connection with this investigation, [the Department of Commerce] has requested the Company to suspend shipments of its products to Huawei . . . . Accordingly, we expect the financial performance in the March quarter will be negatively impacted by the Huawei shipment interruption and by additional professional fees incurred in connection with the investigation."



The plaintiff claims that between August 7, 2019 and February 5, 2020, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company's export control practices were in violation of applicable laws and regulations, that, as a result, the Company was vulnerable to regulatory scrutiny and liability, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ: AOSL) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



