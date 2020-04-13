NASDAQ: APYX Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Apyx Medical Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors in NASDAQ: APYX shares over potential securities laws violations by Apyx Medical Corporation was announced.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Apyx Medical Corporation (NASDAQ: APYX regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Clearwater, FL based Apyx Medical Corporation, a medical technology company, manufactures and sells medical devices in the cosmetic and surgical markets worldwide. Apyx Medical Corporation reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $16.68 million in 2018 to $28.15 million in 2019 and that its Net Income of $64 million in 2018 declined to a Net Loss of $19.65 million in 2019.



On March 16, 2020, Apyx Medical Corporation announced that its financial statements for the twelve months ended December, 31 2018 and the quarterly statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 and three months ended March 31, 2019 could no longer be relied upon and would need to be restated.



Shares of Apyx Medical Corporation (APYX) declined from $8.56 per share on January 3, 2020, to as low as $2.92 per share on March 23, 2020.



