NASDAQ: ARBK Long Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Argo Blockchain Plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/15/2023 -- Certain directors of Argo Blockchain plc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: ARBK stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Argo Blockchain plc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: ARBK stocks, concerns whether certain Argo Blockchain directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents and Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Argo Blockchain plc was highly susceptible to and/or suffered from significant capital constraints, electricity and other costs, and network difficulties, that Argo Blockchain plc the foregoing issues hampered, inter alia, Argo's ability to mine BTC, execute its business strategy, meet its obligations, and operate its Helios facility, that as a result, Argo's business was less sustainable than Defendants had led investors to believe, that accordingly, Argo's business and financial prospects were overstated, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and Defendants' public statements between September 23, 2021 and October 10, 2022were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Those who purchased shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ: ARBK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



