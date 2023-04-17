NASDAQ: ASND Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Ascendis Pharma A/S

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2023 -- Ascendis Pharma A/S is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Denmark based Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. On April 3, 2023, before market hours, Ascendis Pharma A/S announced that the "U.S. Food & Drug Administration ("FDA") has notified the Company that, as part of their ongoing review, the FDA has identified deficiencies in the Company's New Drug Application ("NDA") for TransCon PTH (palopegteriparatide) in hypoparathyroidism that at this time precludes them from holding further discussions about labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments. The deficiencies were not disclosed in the letter." Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) declined from $134.52 per share on November 11, 2022, to as low as $64.33 per share on April 3, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ: ASND) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.