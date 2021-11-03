NASDAQ: ASTR Investor Notice: Investigation Concerning Potential Wrongdoing at Astra Space, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/03/2021 -- Certain directors of Astra Space, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Astra Space directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Alameda, CA based Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. On August 28, 2021, an engine on an Astra Space rocket malfunctioned during a test flight, failing to fire and causing the rocket to veer sideways during an unsuccessful attempt to reach orbit.



Shares of Astra Space, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) declined from $11.95 per share on August 27, 2021, to $8.87 per share on August 30, 2021.



