NASDAQ: AVRO Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by AVROBIO, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/01/2020 -- AVROBIO, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations s in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by AVROBIO, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cambridge, MA based AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. On March 16, 2020, AVROBIO, Inc. released its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019. The Company reported a net loss of $22.7 million for the quarter and a loss of $73 million for the year. These results are especially negative when compared to the Company's loss of $16 million for the fourth quarter of 2018 and $46.4 million for the fiscal year of 2018. AVROBIO, Inc. commented on its increasing losses, staying: "These increases were due to increased research and development expenses, as well as increased general and administrative expenses." Shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) declined from $29.32 per share on February 12, 2020, to as low as $9.76 per share on March 17, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVRO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.