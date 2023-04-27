NASDAQ: AXSM Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Axsome Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/27/2023 -- Certain directors of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



The lawsuit against certain directors comes after a lawsuit was filed against Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. over alleged Securities Laws violations. According to that complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York the plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Axsome's CMC practices were deficient with respect to AXS-07 and its manufacturing process, that as a result, Axsome was unlikely to submit the AXS-07 NDA on its initially represented timeline, that the foregoing CMC issues remained unresolved at the time that the FDA reviewed the AXS-07 NDA, that accordingly, the FDA was unlikely to approve the AXS-07 NDA, that as a result of all the foregoing, Axsome had overstated AXS-07's regulatory and commercial prospects, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXSM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About:

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.