NASDAQ: BCEL Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Atreca, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- Atreca, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Redwood City, CA based Atreca, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types.



On or around June 19, 2019, Atreca, Inc. conducted its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 7,350,000 shares of common stock priced at $17.00 per share.



Shares of Atreca, Inc. reached as high as $29.35 per share on March 4, 2020.



Theon, on March 11, 2020, Atreca, Inc. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. Among other results, Atreca, Inc. reported fourth quarter GAAP earnings per share of -$0.72, falling $0.03 short of consensus estimates.



Shares of Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCEL) declined to as low as $10.88 per share on March 18, 2020.



