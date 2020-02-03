NASDAQ: BCOR Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Blucora, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/03/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible violations of securities laws by Blucora, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOR), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Blucora, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Irving, TX based Blucora, Inc. provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, and tax professionals in the United States. On January 16, 2020, Blucora announced that its President and Chief Executive Officer ("CEO"), John Clendening, "has departed his roles as executive and member of the Board of Directors" and that Blucora "anticipates announcing a new CEO by the end of January 2020." Blucora stated that Clendening's "departure results from differences in views on the scope of Mr. Clendening's authority as CEO."



