NASDAQ: BIDU Shareholder Notice: Deadline on June 22, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Baidu, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/16/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on June 22, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU)



Investors who purchased shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: June 22, 2020. NASDAQ: BIDU stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) common shares between March 16, 2019, and April 7, 2020, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between March 16, 2019, and April 7, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards, that the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products, that accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



