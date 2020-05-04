NASDAQ: BIDU Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Securities Laws Violations by Baidu, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/04/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Baidu, Inc.



Investors who purchased shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: June 22, 2020. NASDAQ: BIDU investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On April 7, 2020, China's internet regulator, the Cyberspace Administration of China ("CAC"), stated that search engine Baidu's content review on some of its news feed channels is not "strict," "exerted bad influence to the society," and violated relevant Chinese laws and regulations. The CAC ordered Baidu to clean up improper information. Baidu stated it would suspend operations of some mobile app channels.



The plaintiff claims that between March 16, 2019, and April 7, 2020, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Baidu's feed services were not in compliance with applicable Chinese regulatory standards, that the foregoing noncompliance subjected the Company to a heightened risk of regulatory enforcement, including the removal or suspension of certain of Baidu's services and products, that accordingly, the Company's revenues derived from its online marketing services were unlikely to be sustainable, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIDU) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



