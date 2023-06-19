NASDAQ: BLBD Investor Alert: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Blue Bird Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/19/2023 -- Certain directors of Blue Bird Corporation are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who purchased shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Blue Bird officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Macon, GA based Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Blue Bird Corporation reported that its Total Revenue rose from $683.99 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2021, to $800.63 million for the 12 months period that ended on September 30, 2022, and that its Net Loss over those respective time period increased from $0.289 million to $45.75 million.



Shares of Blue Bird Corporation (NASDAQ: BLBD) declined from $23.13 per share on March 09, 2023, to $17.37 on April 21, 2023.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About:

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.