NASDAQ: BLNK Shareholder Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Blink Charging Co.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2020 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Blink Charging Co.



Investors who purchased shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: October 23, 2020. NASDAQ: BLNK investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



On August 19, 2020, a report was published characterizing Blink Charging Co. as "a scheme designed by Chairman and CEO Michael D. Farkas to pillage minority investors to the benefit of insiders." Among other issues, the reported opined "that the Company has vastly exaggerated the size of its EV [electric vehicle] charging network," estimating that "the Company's functional public charging station network consists of just 2,192 stations, a mere 15%" of the 15,000 stations that Blink has claimed to operate.



The plaintiff claims that between March 6, 2020 and August 19, 2020, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that many of Blink's charging stations are damaged, neglected, non-functional, inaccessible, nor non-accessible, that Blink's purported partnerships and expansions with other companies were overstated, that the purported growth of the Company's network has been overstated, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



