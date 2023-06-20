NASDAQ: BMRN Long Term Investor Notice: Lawsuit Against Directors at BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. Filed

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/20/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that an investor in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) filed a lawsuit against certain directors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The lawsuit against directors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc seeks to recover damages cause by certain directors over allegation that the failed to act promptly on threats that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. would miss a regulatory deadline for BioMarin Pharmaceutical's hemophilia drug candidate.



The lawsuit against certain directors of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. over alleged breaches of fiduciary duties comes after a lawsuit filed against BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. over alleged securities laws violations.



According to that complaint the plaintiff alleged that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that differences between the Phase 1/2 and Phase 3 study of valoctocogene roxaparvovec limited the reliability of the Phase 1/2 study to support valoctocogene roxaparvovec's durability of effect, that as a result, it was foreseeable that the FDA would not approve the BLA for valoctocogene roxaparvovec without additional data, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: BMRN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



