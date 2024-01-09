NASDAQ: BOOM Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by DMC Global Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2024 -- DMC Global Inc. is under investigation concerning possible securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by DMC Global Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Broomfield, CO based DMC Global Inc. provides a suite of engineered products and various solutions for the construction, energy, industrial processing, and transportation markets worldwide. On November 2, 2023, DMC Global Inc. reported its financial results for the third quarter of 2023. Among other things, DMC reported a Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50, missing consensus estimates by $0.08, and a revenue figure of $172.1 million, missing consensus estimates by $11.87 million. In addition, the Company reported that its third quarter sales were down 11% year-over-year "due to lower product pricing, soft demand for commercial interior products, and brief operational challenges related to the go-live of a new ERP system."



Shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) declined from $28.01 per share on February 28, 2023, to as low as $15.61 per share on November 22, 2023.



Those who purchased shares of DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ: BOOM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com