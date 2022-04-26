NASDAQ: BREZ Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/26/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning possible breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp.



Investors who purchased shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether the Breeze Holdings Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including the dilution of ownership interest in the combined company.



On January 27, 2022, D-Orbit S.p.A. announced that it will become publicly listed through a business combination with Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ). Under the terms of the agreement, Breeze Holdings shareholders will retain ownership of 8.4% of the combined company.



Shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: BREZ) closed on February 24, 2022, at $10.28 per share.



