NASDAQ: BRKS Investor Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Brooks Automation, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/28/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Brooks Automation, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Brooks Automation, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On December 2, 2019, Brooks Automation, Inc. that the Company "is unable to file its Annual Report on Form 10-K for its fiscal year ended September 30, 2019 . . . within the prescribed time period without unreasonable effort or expense." Specifically, Brooks Automation, Inc. cited an ongoing review of its revenue recognition practices related to the timing of revenue recognition with respect to product shipped from one of the Company's contract manufacturers within its Semiconductor Solutions Group. Brooks further stated that its Audit Committee is reviewing the timing of revenue recognition for similar transactions. Separately, Brooks disclosed that it would report a material weakness in the financial reporting of its Brooks Life Sciences segment related to price and quantity of certain billings.



Those who purchased shares of Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRKS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.