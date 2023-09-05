NASDAQ: BTAI Investor Alert: Deadline on September 5, 2023 in Lawsuit Against BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 5, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI).



Investors who purchased shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 5, 2023. NASDAQ: BTAI stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) common shares between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between December 15, 2021 and June 28, 2023, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over protocol adherence and data integrity, that, as a result, the Company's principal investigator failed to adhere to the informed consent form approved by the Institutional Review Board, that the Company's principal investigator failed to maintain adequate case histories for certain patients whose records were reviewed by the FDA, that the Company's principal investigator fabricated email correspondence with a pharmacovigilance safety vendor that was then provided to the FDA, that the foregoing would negatively impact the Company's ability to obtain regulatory approval of BXCL501 for the treatment of agitation associated with dementia in patients with probable Alzheimer's disease, and that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.



Those who purchased shares of BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: BTAI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.