NASDAQ: BZ Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by Kanzhun Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2021 -- An investor, who purchased shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by Kanzhun Limited.



Investors who purchased shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) have certain options and for certain investors are short and strict deadlines running. Deadline: September 10, 2021. NASDAQ: BZ investors should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



China based Kanzhun Limited operates an online recruitment platform, BOSS Zhipin, assists the recruitment process between job seekers and employers for enterprises and corporations in the People's Republic of China.



On or about June 22, 2021, Kanzhun Limited sold about 48 million shares of stock in its initial public stock offering (the "IPO") at $19 a share, raising nearly $912 million in new capital.



Then on July 5, 2021, Kanzhun Limited reported: "pursuant to the announcement posted by the Cyberspace Administration of China on July 5, 2021, the Company is subject to cybersecurity review by the authority. During the review period, 'BOSS Zhipin' app is required to suspend new user registration in China to facilitate the process."



Shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) declined from $42.57 per share on June 25, 2021, on July 8, 2021, to $29.01 per share.



The plaintiff claims that between June 11, 2021 and July 2, 2021 the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Kanzhun would face an imminent cybersecurity review by the Cyberspace Administration of China (the "CAC"), that the CAC would require Kanzhun to suspend new user registration on its BOSS Zhipin app, that Kanzhun needed to "to conduct a comprehensive examination of cybersecurity risks", that Kanzhun needed to "enhance its cybersecurity awareness and technology capabilities", and that as a result, defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Kanzhun Limited (NASDAQ: BZ) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.