NASDAQ: BZUN Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Baozun Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/17/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors and officers of Baozun Inc..



Investors who are current long term investors in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: BZUN stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Baozun Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: BZUN stocks, concerns whether certain Baozun directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. ("Huawei"), a Chinese-based multi-national technology company, was one of the Company's largest brand partners, on a historical basis, and paid more add-on fees for the work Baozun did for it, increasing the revenues Baozun received for Huawei work compared to the Company's other brand partners. This caused Baozun to report outsized revenue growth during the first half of 2019, which would be abruptly cut off during the second half 2019, after Baozun restructured its relationship with Huawei, as Huawei took much of its online merchandizing in-house, and that as a result of this information being withheld from the market, the price of Baozun ADRs was artificially inflated between March 6, 2019 and November 20, 2019, allowing Baozun to sell at least 2.25 million ADRs in a registered public stock offering at $40 per ADR on or about April 10, 2019, raising $90 million, and close a concurrent offering of $225 million in aggregate principal amount of convertible senior notes due 2024 the same day, receiving net proceeds of approximately $269 million.



Those who purchased shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ: BZUN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.