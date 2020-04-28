NASDAQ: CAN Shareholder Notice: Deadline on May 4, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Canaan Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on May 4, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN).



Investors who purchased shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 4, 2020. NASDAQ: CAN stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's initial public offering commenced on or about November 20, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that the purported "strategic cooperation" was actually a transaction with a related party, that the company's financial health was worse than what was actually reported, that the company had recently removed numerous distributors from its website just prior to the IPO, many of which were small or suspicious businesses, and that several of the Company's largest Chinese clients in prior years were clients who were not in the Bitcoin mining industry and, thus, would likely not be repeat customers.



Those who purchased shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.