NASDAQ: CAN Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Canaan Inc.

The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



China based Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. Canaan Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $1.3 billion in 2017 to over $2.7 billion in 2018. In November 2019, Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ: CAN) completed its initial public offering ("IPO"), issuing 10 million American Depositary Shares ("ADSs"), at $9.00 per share.



Since the IPO, Canaan's stock has traded as low as $4.31 per share on February 11, 2020.



