NASDAQ: CARB Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Wrongdoing at Carbonite Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/14/2020 -- Certain directors of Carbonite Inc are under investigation overpotential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: CARB stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Carbonite Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CARB stocks, concerns whether certain Carbonite Inc directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants failed to disclose that Carbonite's Server Backup VM Edition was of poor quality and technologically flawed, that Carbonite was receiving poor reviews and complaints from customers about the Server Backup VM Edition, and that the poor quality and technological flaws of the Server Backup VM Edition were acting as a "disruptive" factor throughout the Carbonite salesforce and keeping that sales organization from closing opportunistically on several larger deals during fiscal 2019.



Those who purchased shares of Carbonite Inc (NASDAQ: CARB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.