NASDAQ: CDNA Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at CareDx, Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/19/2022 -- Certain directors of CareDx, Inc are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of CareDx, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ: CDNA) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: CDNA stocks follows a lawsuit filed against CareDx, Inc over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: CDNA stocks, concerns whether certain CareDx directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Defendants misled investors and/or failed to disclose that Defendants had engaged in a variety of improper and illegal schemes to inflate testing services revenue and demand, including pushing a surveillance protocol through inaccurate marketing materials, offering extravagant inducements or kickbacks to physicians and other providers, and improperly bundling expensive testing services with other blood tests as part of the RemoTraC service, that these practices, and others, subjected CareDx to an undisclosed risk of regulatory scrutiny, that these practices rendered the Company's testing services revenue reported between February 24, 2021 and May 5, 2022 artificially inflated, and that as a result, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



