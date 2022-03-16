NASDAQ: CELH Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Celsius Holdings, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/16/2022 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Celsius Holdings, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Celsius Holdings, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Boca Raton, FL based Celsius Holdings, Inc. develops, markets, distributes, and sells functional calorie-burning fitness beverages in the United States and internationally. On or around March 1, 2022, Celsius Holdings, Inc. disclosed that the Company had encountered staffing limitations, unanticipated delays, and identified material errors in previous filings as further described below. As a result, the Company has filed for the fifteen (15) day extension period provided under Rule 12b-25 and anticipates filing its Form 10-K, including its audited financials, before the expiration of the extension period.



Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) declined from $66.40 per share on February 28, 2022 to $46.01 per share on March 08, 2022.



