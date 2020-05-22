NASDAQ: CLBK Shareholder Alert: Investigation over Possible Violations of Securities Laws by Columbia Financial, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/22/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Columbia Financial, Inc. and certain of its directors and officers in connection with certain financial statements.



Fair Lawn, NJ based Columbia Financial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. Columbia Financial, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $185.72 million in 2018 to $204 million in 2019 and that its Net Income increased from $22.73 million in 2018 to $54.71 million in 2019.



Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK) declined from $17.32 per share in February 2020 to as low as $12.00 per share on March 19, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLBK), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



