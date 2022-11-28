NASDAQ: CNTA Investor Alert: Deadline on November 28, 2022 in Lawsuit against Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/28/2022 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on November 28, 2022 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA)



Investors who purchased shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: November 28, 2022. NASDAQ: CNTA stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: CNTA) common shares, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that, the Offering Documents and between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that lixivaptan was less safe than Defendants had represented, that Defendants overstated lixivaptan's clinical and commercial prospects, that ZF874 was less safe than Defendants had represented; (iv) Defendants overstated ZF874's clinical and commercial prospects while downplaying the drug's safety issues, and that as a result, the Offering Documents and the Company's public statements between May 28, 2021 and June 1, 2022were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Christopher Clausen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



