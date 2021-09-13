NASDAQ: CRMD Investor Notice: Deadline on September 20, 2021 in Lawsuit Against CorMedix Inc

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on September 20, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD).



Investors who purchased shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: September 20, 2021. NASDAQ: CRMD stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) common shares between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between July 8, 2020 and May 13, 2021, the Defendants made material misrepresentations concerning the following: (i) deficiencies existed with respect to DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; (ii) in light of the foregoing deficiencies, the FDA was unlikely to approve the DefenCath NDA for CRBSIs in its present form; (iii) Defendants had downplayed the true scope of the deficiencies with DefenCath's manufacturing process and/or at the facility responsible for manufacturing DefenCath; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of CorMedix Inc. (NASDAQ: CRMD) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.