NASDAQ: CVGI Investor Notice: Investigation of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/02/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



New Albany, OH based Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. On March 16, 2020, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc disclosed that certain financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 periods should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements. Its Audit Committee had determined, among other things, that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cost of revenues were understated by $4.6 million, net income was overstated by $3.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was overstated by $0.11.



Those who purchased shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.