NASDAQ: CVGI Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc.

The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Commercial Vehicle Group directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



New Albany, OH based Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells a range of cab related products and systems in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific regions. Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $897.73 million in 2018 to $901.23 million in 2019, and that its Net Income decreased from $44.51 million in 2018 to $15.77 million in 2019.



On March 16, 2020, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Therein, Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc disclosed that certain financial statements for fiscal 2018 and 2019 periods should no longer be relied upon due to misstatements. Its Audit Committee had determined, among other things, that for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, cost of revenues were understated by $4.6 million, net income was overstated by $3.5 million, and diluted earnings per share was overstated by $0.11.



Shares of Commercial Vehicle Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) declined from $9.47 per share in April 2019 to as low as $1.38 per share on March 24, 2020.



