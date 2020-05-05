NASDAQ: CY Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Cypress Semiconductor Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/05/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors at Cypress Semiconductor Corporation.



Investors who purchased shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Cypress Semiconductor Corporation directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



San Jose, CA based Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide.



On March 3, 2020 Cypress was named in an FDA news release on March 3, 2020, regarding cybersecurity vulnerabilities. The purpose of the FDA release was, "informing patients, health care providers and manufacturers about a set of cybersecurity vulnerabilities, referred to as 'SweynTooth,' that—if exploited—may introduce risks for certain medical devices." According to the FDA, Cypress is one "of several manufacturers that are affected by these vulnerabilities."



Those who purchased shares of Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ: CY) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.