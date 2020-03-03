NASDAQ: DBX Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Dropbox, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/03/2020 -- Certain directors of Dropbox, Inc. are under investigation concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are current long term investors in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: DBX stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in Dropbox, Inc. stocks, concerns whether certain Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX officers and directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Dropbox had materially overstated its ability to monetize its user base, that Dropbox was facing worsening revenue trends that were negatively impacting the Company at the time of the IPO, that Dropbox was tracking below its internal revenue and monetization targets at the time of the IPO, and that as a result, defendants' statements about Dropbox's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.