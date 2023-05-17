NASDAQ: DISH Investor Alert: Deadline on May 22, 2023 in Lawsuit Against DISH Network Corporation

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/17/2023 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on May 22, 2023 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH).



Investors who purchased shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: May 22, 2023. NASDAQ: DISH stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) common shares between February 22, 2021 and February 27, 2023, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 22, 2021 and February 27, 2023, the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: the Company overstated its operational efficiency and maintained a deficient cybersecurity and information technology infrastructure, that as a result of the foregoing, the Company was unable to properly secure customer data, leaving it vulnerable to access by malicious third parties, that the foregoing cybersecurity deficiencies also both rendered Dish's operations susceptible to widespread service outages and hindered the Company's ability to respond to such outages, and that as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ: DISH) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About The Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.