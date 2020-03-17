NASDAQ: DOMO Long-Term Shareholder Notice: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at Domo, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/17/2020 -- An investigation was announced for investors in shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) concerning potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain directors of Domo, Inc.



Investors who are current long term investors in Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for current long term investors in NASDAQ: DOMO stocks follows a lawsuit filed against Domo, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: DOMO stocks, concerns whether certain Domo directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that the Offering Documents which were filed in connection with the company's IPO and that the Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Domo was experiencing weakness in its enterprise and international businesses, that Domo's billings growth had dramatically slowed, that all of the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results, and that as a result, the Offering Documents were materially false and/or misleading and failed to state information required to be stated therein and the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ: DOMO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.