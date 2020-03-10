NASDAQ: DORM Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Dorman Products, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/10/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Dorman Products, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether certain statements by Dorman Products, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Colmar, PA based Dorman Products, Inc. supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy duty trucks to the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia.



On February 24, 2020, Dorman Products, Inc. announced its fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results. Dorman Products, Inc. reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from $973.70 million in 2018 to $991.32 million in 2019 and that its Net Income declined from $133.6 million in 2018 to $83.76 million in 2019.



Dorman Products, Inc. also reported "an estimated pre-tax charge of $2.8 million related to the underpayment of duties to U.S. Customs arising from the misclassification of certain imported products over a five-year period."



Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) declined from $76.22 per share on February 6, 2020 to as low as $59.41 per share on February 28, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: DORM) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.