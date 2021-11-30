NASDAQ: EAR Investor Notice: Deadline on December 6, 2021 in Lawsuit Against Eargo, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/30/2021 -- The Shareholders Foundation announced that a deadline is coming up on December 6, 2021 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR).



Investors who purchased shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: December 6, 2021. Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) common shares between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 25, 2021 and September 22, 2021, the Defendants failed to disclose to investors that Eargo had improperly sought reimbursements from certain third-party payors, that the foregoing was reasonably likely to lead to regulatory scrutiny, that, as a result and because the reimbursements at issue involved the Company's largest third-party payor, Eargo's financial results would be adversely impacted, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked reasonable basis at all relevant times.



Those who purchased shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ: EAR) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



