NASDAQ: EH Investor Notice: Lawsuit Alleges Misleading Statements by EHang Holdings Limited

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/09/2024 -- An investor, who purchased shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH), filed a lawsuit over alleged violations of Federal Securities Laws by EHang Holdings Limited in connection with certain allegedly false and misleading statements.



China based EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally.



On November 7, 2023, before the market opened, Hindenburg Research released a report entitled "EHang: Hollow Order Book and Fake Sales Make This China-Based eVTOL Company Last In Line For Takeoff." The report stated, in pertinent part, that "92+% of EHang's claimed 1,300+ unit preorder book is based on 'dead' or 'abandoned' deals, failed partnerships, and newly-formed customer entities with no discernible operations."



Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) declined from $23.24 per share on August 10, 2023 to as low as $12.30 per share on November 7, 2023



The plaintiff claims that between January 20, 2022 and November 6, 2023, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that EHang Holdings Limited has continued to state that it was partnering with United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone, among others, even though a former EHang Holdings Limited employee has noted that United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone have abandoned their respective deals with EHang Holdings Limited and that EHang Holdings Limited omitted that other entities that had placed pre-orders for its aircraft, such as Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, did not engage in regular business in the aviation sector and are otherwise almost certainly not in a financial position to be able to afford their orders.



