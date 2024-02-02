NASDAQ: ENVX Investor Alert: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Enovix Corporation

Enovix Corporation is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Enovix Corporation regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Fremont, CA based Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. On October 3, 2023, Enovix Corporation issued a press release "announc[ing] that it has initiated a strategic realignment of Fab1 in Fremont designed to refocus the facility from a manufacturing hub to its 'Center for Innovation,' focused on new product development." Enovix stated that "[s]hifting Fab1's focus will result in a reduction of the workforce in Fremont that had been dedicated to supporting 24/7 manufacturing by approximately 185 personnel, including over 125 contractors. Enovix expects this restructuring to be completed during the fourth quarter of 2023 and result in annualized savings of approximately $22 million."



Shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) declined from $13.25 per share on September 29, 2023, to $9.44 per share on October 03, 2023.



