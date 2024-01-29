NASDAQ: EXFY Investor Alert: Deadline on January 29, 2024 in Lawsuit Against Expensify, Inc. Coming Up

A deadline is coming up on January 29, 2024 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY).



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXFY) common shares , that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws. More specifically, the plaintiff claims that the Offering Documents that were filed in connection with the Company's IPO made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: Expensify's revenue growth was highly susceptible to structural and macroeconomic headwinds, that as a result, the Company overstated the efficacy of its business model and the likelihood it would meet the long-term growth projections touted in the Offering Documents, that accordingly, the Company's post-IPO financial position and/or business prospects were overstated, and that as a result, Defendants' statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.



