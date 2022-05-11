NASDAQ: FCFS Long Term Investor Alert: Investigation of Potential Wrongdoing at FirstCash, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/11/2022 -- Certain directors of FirstCash, Inc. are under investigation over potential breaches of fiduciary duties.



Investors who are investors in FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) shares, have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm for investors in NASDAQ: FCFS stocks follows a lawsuit filed against FirstCash, Inc. over alleged securities laws violations. The investigation on behalf of current long term investors in NASDAQ: FCFS stocks, concerns whether certain FirstCash directors are liable in connection with the allegations made in that lawsuit.



The plaintiff alleges that, the defendants made false and misleading statements and failed to disclose that FirstCash had made more than 3,600 loans to over 1,000 active-duty members of the military and their families at usurious interest rates above 36% – and often exceeding 200% – in violation of the MLA and the Order, that FirstCash had failed to implement the remedial measures imposed by the Order, that FirstCash's financial results were, in substantial part, the product of FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order, and that as a result, FirstCash was exposed to a material undisclosed risk of legal, reputational, and financial harm if FirstCash's violations of the MLA and the Order were ever publicly disclosed.



Those who purchased shares of FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



