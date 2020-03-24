NASDAQ: FITB Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Fifth Third Bancorp

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/24/2020 -- An investigation was announced concerning potential securities laws violations by Fifth Third Bancorp in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on possible claims on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) concerning whether certain statements by Fifth Third Bancorp regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Cincinnati, OH based Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. Fifth Third Bancorp reported that its annual Total Revenue rose from over $6.15 billion in 2018 to over $7.25 billion in 2019, and that its Net Income increased from over $2.19 billion in 2018 to over $2.51 billion in 2019.



On March 9, 2020, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau ("CFPB") announced that it had filed a lawsuit against Fifth Third Bank, N.A. in federal court, "alleg[ing] that for several years Fifth Third, without consumers' knowledge or consent: opened deposit and credit-card accounts in consumers' names; transferred funds from consumers' existing accounts to new, improperly opened accounts; enrolled consumers in unauthorized online-banking services; and activated unauthorized lines of credit on consumers' accounts. The [CFPB] alleges that Fifth Third violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act's prohibition against unfair and abusive acts or practices as well as the Truth in Lending Act and the Truth in Savings Act and their implementing regulations."



Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) declined from $31.61 per share in December 2019 to as low as $11.10 per share on March 19, 2020.



Those who purchased shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.