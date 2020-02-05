NASDAQ: FIVE Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Securities Laws Violations by Five Below, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/05/2020 -- An investigation on behalf of investors of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) shares over potential securities laws violations by Five Below, Inc. was announced.



Investors who purchased shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Five Below, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



On January 13, 2020, Five Below, Inc announced sales guidance for the 2019 fiscal fourth quarter. The Company expects to report sales of $685 million to $688 million with comparable-store sales declining 2% to 2.5%. Just earlier in December 2019, Five Below, Inc had estimated sales to come in at $717 million to $732 million with comparable sales up 2% to 3%. Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) declined to as low as $95.52 per share on January 13, 2020.



