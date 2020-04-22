NASDAQ: FIVE Investor Notice: Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing at Five Below, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/22/2020 -- An investigation announced over potential breaches of fiduciary duties by certain officers and directors at Five Below, Inc.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Five Below, Inc. directors breached their fiduciary duties and caused damage to the company and its shareholders.



Philadelphia, PA based Five Below, Inc. operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. Five Below, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue rose from over $1.27 billion for the 12 months period to over $1.55 billion for the 12 months period that ended on January 31, 2019 and that its Net Income over those respective time periods increased from $102.45 million to $149.64 million.



On January 13, 2020, Five Below, Inc announced sales guidance for the 2019 fiscal fourth quarter. The Company expects to report sales of $685 million to $688 million with comparable-store sales declining 2% to 2.5%. Just earlier in December 2019, Five Below, Inc had estimated sales to come in at $717 million to $732 million with comparable sales up 2% to 3%.



Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE) declined to as low as $59.30 per share on April 03, 2020.



