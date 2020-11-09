NASDAQ: FLXS Shareholder Notice: Investigation over Possible Securities Laws Violations by Flexsteel Industries, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/09/2020 -- An investigation was announced over potential securities laws violations by Flexsteel Industries, Inc. in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS), have certain options



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Flexsteel Industries, Inc. regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Dubuque, IA based Flexsteel Industries, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a manufacturer, importer, and online marketer of upholstered and wooden furniture for residential and contract markets in the United States. Flexsteel Industries, Inc. reported that its Total Revenue declined from $443.58 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2018 to $366.92 million for the 12 months period that ended on June 30, 2020, and that its Loss before interest and taxes decreased over those respective time periods from $42.6 million to $33.67 million.



Shares of Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) closed on November 2, 2020, at $29.69 per share.



