NASDAQ: FNKO Investor Notice: Investigation of Funko, Inc. over Possible Violations of Securities Laws

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/19/2020 -- Funko, Inc. is under investigation over potential securities laws violations in connection with certain financial statements.



Investors who purchased shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm focuses on whether a series of statements by Funko, Inc. (regarding its business, its prospects and its operations were materially false and misleading at the time they were made.



Everett, WA based Funko, Inc., a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. On February 5, 2020, Funko, Inc. reported preliminary financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019. Net sales are expected to be approximately $214 million, a decrease of 8% compared to $233 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. The sales fell well below average analyst estimates of $264.29 million. On a third-quarter conference call, the Company CFO, Jennifer Jung, stated, "we are maintaining our guidance ranges, we laid out on the second quarter conference call."



Those who purchased shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNKO) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Michael Daniels

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com



About Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is a professional portfolio monitoring and settlement claim filing service, , which does research related to shareholder issues and informs investors of securities class actions, settlements, judgments, and other legal related news to the stock/financial market. Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is in contact with a large number of shareholders and offers help, support, and assistance for every shareholder. The Shareholders Foundation, Inc. is not a law firm. Referenced cases, investigation, and/or settlements are not filed/reached and/or related to Shareholders Foundation. The information is provided as a public service. It is not intended as legal advice and should not be relied upon.