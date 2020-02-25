NASDAQ: FSCT Investor Alert: Deadline on March 2, 2020 in Lawsuit Against Forescout Technologies, Inc.

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/25/2020 -- A deadline is coming up on March 2, 2020 in the lawsuit filed for certain investors of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT).



Investors who purchased shares of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) have certain options and there are strict and short deadlines running. Deadline: March 2, 2020. NASDAQ: FSCT stockholders should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail@shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) common shares between February 7, 2019 and October 9, 2019, that the defendants violated Federal Securities Laws.



More specifically, the plaintiff claims that between February 7, 2019 and October 9, 2019, the defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that Forescout was experiencing significant volatility with respect to large deals and issues related to the timing and execution of deals in the Company's pipeline, especially in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, that the foregoing was reasonably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company's financial results, and that as a result of the foregoing, defendants' statements about its business and operations were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.



Those who purchased shares of Forescout Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSCT) have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



